Laila Ali, daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali, shared an Instagram photo of West 33rd Street, which was renamed “Muhammad Ali Way” on Tuesday.
“New York City temporarily named a street after my father,” she said in the caption. “Such an honor for the G.O.A.T. I’m sending love and positive vibes to all of you who have ever lost someone you love! Thank you for all of your kind words and condolences.”
In the photo, a construction worker can be seen hanging the sign in front of Madison Square Garden. A photo of the late Ali with the words “The Greatest” smiles in the background.
Ali passed away Friday (June 3) after a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. The three-time World Heavyweight Champion boxer was 74-years-old.
SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
The Greatest: New York City Honors Muhammad Ali was originally published on globalgrind.com