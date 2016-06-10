National
Home > National

Troy Ave Indicted In The Irving Plaza Concert Shooting

Earlier this week the jailed rapper released a mixtape.

Kiyonna Anthony
Leave a comment

Troy Ave

Troy Ave was indicted on charges related to the fatal shooting at Irving Plaza last month which left one dead and three people injured.

According to reports, a grand jury found there was enough evidence for the case to proceed, and Assistant District Attorney Christine Keenan filed the certificate with the court on Thursday, saying, “I’m filing a certificate of affirmative grand jury action.”

The charges for which he’s indicted are still sealed, although the Brooklyn rapper, 30, was arrested on attempted murder and weapons possession. Troy’s friend and bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter, was killed during the shootout, and his defense attorneys claim Troy was establishing a $10,000 sports scholarship at New Utrecht High School in honor of his best friend.

The indictment comes just days after the jailed rapper released a new mixtape on Monday from Rikers Island, defending his part in the wild gunfight.

Troy is being held without bail and is due back in court on June 22.

SOURCE: NY Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Troy Ave

10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview

Continue reading 10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview

10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview

 

brooklyn , Irving Plaza , Mixtape , Rikers Island , shooting , T.I , Troy Ave

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now