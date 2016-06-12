Ro James Talks Dropping Album “El Dorado” During Black Music Month

Ro James is back in Naptown for a special Block Party with Metro PCS and he took some time out to talk with Hot96.3’s B Swift! He discusses dropping his first major label album during Black Music Month and his inspirations.
Make sure you get your copy or you legally streaming that new album by Ro James, El Dorado!
Ro James Block Party Lafayette Square Mall
