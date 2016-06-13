[Video] Chloe X Halle Performs “Fall” & More

After becoming viral sensations, Beyoncé signed the sister singing duo, Chloe X Halle to her Parkwood Entertainment label. The Atlanta-born sisters have just released their first EP “Sugar Symphony” and was in town to perform for our First Lady, Michelle Obama but first, they stopped by our studios and gave us a snippet of what you can expect from them in the future.
Below check out the duo’s new single & video “Drop”
