@Premadonna87 Claps Back On Joseline Hernandez, Addresses “Beef” With Trina On Love And Hip Hop Miami

Businesswoman and reality castmate Premadonna was on The Durtty Boyz Show (video above) to discuss beef with Joseline Hernandez after Joseline posted a video (seen below) throwing shade on women who wear waist trainers, encouraging them to workout instead.
Premadonna took it personal and posted the below video showing Joseline showing her support for waist trainers and the Waist Gang CEO:
Premadonna goes even further after our interview to “apologize” to Joseline but we already knew she wasn’t sorry:
She also goes on to explain how Instagram stirred up alot of jealousy and how haters should be focused on “cashing checks” instead of “checking her Instagram”.
In part 2 of our interview, she also subtly confirms that she is in fact a cast mate on the highly anticipated Love and Hip Hop: Miami and clears up any rumors that she and rapper Trina have beef:
Edited by @tamilatrell
