Meals With Misha: Grilled Chicken, Apple, & Feta Kale Salad With Balsamic Vinaigrette

Summer is upon us. Even if you haven’t been in the gym all spring getting your body right for Summer Sixteen, don’t give up.

No, salads aren’t always a boring lunch option. Get creative with your toppings (keeping portion sizes in mind, of course) and you’ll have a healthy and satisfying meal.

Find out how to make this quick and delicious grilled chicken, apple, and feta kale salad with balsamic vinaigrette.

Salad Ingredients:

2 Cups Kale

8 Oz Sliced Grilled Chicken

1 Granny Smith Apple, sliced

1/4 Cup Sunflower Seeds

1/2 Cup Dried Cranberries

2 Oz Feta Cheese

Balsamic Vinaigrette Ingredients:

1/4 Cup Balsamic Vinegar

2 Tablespoons Honey

1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1/2 Teaspoon Pepper

1 Tablespoon Garlic Powder

3/4 Cup Olive Oil

Directions:

In a bowl, mix together the balsamic vinegar, honey, dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Gradually add in the olive oil, whisking until completely incorporated. Set aside. This recipe makes more than enough for this salad – store the rest in a mason jar or any container with a tight lid. Store in the refrigerator.

Depending on the size of the salad you plan to make will determine how much of everything you will need. The amounts listed for the salad are for two servings.

Remove the kale leaves from the stalks, tear the leaves into bite-size pieces and place into a bowl. Once you have the amount of kale you need, drizzle about a tablespoon of olive oil over the kale and massage it. By doing this you will help soften the kale to make it easier to eat.

Then add the grilled chicken, apples, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and top with 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette.

Mix together and enjoy.

If you are making the salad ahead of time, wait until you are serving to add the vinaigrette.

