FBI Releases 911 Transcript From The Orlando Shooting

The FBI has released a partial transcript of conversations between Omar Mateen and police during the Orlando massacre.

Mateen made the calls while holding people hostage inside the club for three hours.

United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch says the transcripts will reveal Mateen pledging his allegiance to ISIS, his so-called reasoning for the attack, and his remarks about U.S. foreign policy.

All references to the radical Islamic terror group ISIS have been removed from the transcript. A portion of the document reads:

Orlando Police Dispatch: Emergency 911, this is being recorded.

Omar Mateen: In the name of God the Merciful, the beneficial [in Arabic]

Orlando Police Dispatch: What?

Omar Mateen: Praise be to God, and prayers as well as peace be upon the prophet of God [in Arabic]. I let you know, I’m in Orlando and I did the shootings.

Orlando Police Dispatch: What’s your name?

Omar Mateen: My name is I pledge of allegiance to [omitted].

Orlando Police Dispatch: Ok, What’s your name?

Omar Mateen: I pledge allegiance to [omitted] may God protect him [in Arabic], on behalf of [omitted].

Orlando Police Dispatch: Alright, where are you at?

Omar Mateen: In Orlando.

Orlando Police Dispatch: Where in Orlando?

[End of call.]

During Monday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown spoke with Roland Martin about the horrific shooting and the ongoing battle to pass gun-control legislation in the United States.

Rep. Brown told Martin one year after the Mother Emanuel AME church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina, and now only a week after the Orlando mass shooting, “Congress needs to do more than have moments of silent prayer.”

She said lawmakers cannot continue to have “one minute of silence and do nothing.”

The United States Senate is scheduled to vote on gun-control legislation on Monday, but the NRA has raised its head in opposition of the vote. The NRA’s chief lobbyist Chris Cox said during an appearance on ABC’s This Week, that lawmakers who support gun legislation will have “a price to pay for it.”

Rep. Brown pushed back against the National Rifle Association’s threat: “We have a job — it’s not any group that should dominate Congress, we represent the people.”

Brown later called Mateen and other mass shooters “homegrown terrorists.” She also said, “If we were being attacked from abroad, we would do what we need to do” to address the threat.

Watch Roland Martin, Rep. Corrine Brown, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the FBI partial transcript release in the Orlando shooting and the NRA’s threat against lawmakers in the video clip above.

