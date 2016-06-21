About That Time Donald Trump Said Well-Educated Blacks Had Advantage Over Well-Educated Whites

Arecent Washington Post-ABC News poll revealed that about 88 percent of African-Americans have an unfavorable view of Donald Trump.

In essence, out of every four Black voters, three of them can’t stand the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee.

Trump may be feeling the same way about the African-American community.

Trump seems to have had a tenuous relationship with African-Americans dating back several decades. In a video recorded in 1989 and unearthed by MotherJones.com, Trump uttered a few very interesting comments about Blacks and the workforce.

A portion of his controversial remarks included the following statement:

“A well-educated black has a tremendous advantage over a well-educated white in terms of the job market. I think sometimes a black may think they don’t have an advantage or this and that… I’ve said on one occasion, even about myself, if I were starting off today, I would love to be a well-educated black, because I believe they do have an actual advantage today.’’

On Tuesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed Trump’s so-called desire to be a “well-educated Black,” because they were so much better off than educated Whites.

Martin took issue with the comment and called Trump’s statement a “damn lie.”

“An educated Black wouldn’t realize they had an advantage,” Martin asked and then said, “Well hell, that would mean they were not educated.”

NewsOne Now panelist and Trump supporter Paris Dennard disagreed with Martin’s assessment and said the comment was “about perceptions that Black people have.”

Dr. Wilmer Leon equated the well-educated Black comment to an “anti-affirmative action argument.” He also said, “Very thinly and poorly veiled … with Donald Trump this just shows us historically he’s been a purveyor of idiocy and inaccuracy for a very long time.”

He added, “The wealth disparity numbers don’t show that highly educated Blacks do well.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Donald Trump’s remarks about well-educated Blacks having an advantage in the video clip above.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Fires Controversial Campaign Manager

Also On 93.9 WKYS: