EXCLUSIVE: Mike WiLL Made-It Reveals Why He & Future’s ‘Ape Sh*t’ Mixtape Is Still Delayed

In the great words of DJ Khaled, Mike WiLL’s up to something.

The Ear Drummers CEO is responsible for some of music’s biggest hits, like Beyoncé’s “Formation,” Rihanna’s “Pour It Up,” Juicy J’s “Bands A Make Her Dance,” Future’s “Move That Dope,” 2 Chainz and Drake’s “No Lie,” and even the executive production of Miley Cyrus’ breakout LP Bangerz.

The Atlanta super producer is also responsible for introducing the world to Mississippi duo Rae Sremmurd, who burst onto the scene during Summer 2014 with “No Type.”

Global Grind caught up with the Atlanta hitmaker at Hot 107.9’s #BirthdayBashATL to discuss his impressive resume. We also pressed Mike WiLL over his long-delayed collaborative Ape Sh*t mixtape with Future, which he attributed to “timing.”

“I feel like the time is now, but the time is going to be when the time comes,” he said. “Where can me and Future go from here? We’ve done the biggest things together…”

He also revealed that Beyoncé’s “Formation” was recorded last summer and was set to premiere at 2015’s Made In America festival in Philly.

“Don’t you agree that Beyoncé’s “Formation” was unexpected?,” he asked. “Timing. We did that song last summer. We had it ready last summer. We were going to put it out at the last Made In America fest.”

Mike WiLL is currently readying his Ransom 2 project, which is slated to drop later on this year. In the meantime, watch our exclusive interview with Mike WiLL up top.