Georgia Officials Raid Gladys Knight’s Chicken And Waffles…And They Weren’t Looking For Delicious Fried Food

Police raided Gladys Knight‘s Georgian Chicken and Waffles restaurants, and not because they were hungry.

Knight’s son Shanga Hankerson is caught up in an investigation involving $1 million dollars, Fox News reports.

Georgia Department of Revenue Special Investigations Chief Jeff Mitchell told Fox the investigation is centered on Hankerson and not his mother or restaurant employees.

“Shanga’s accused of stealing over $650,000 in both sales and withholding tax,” Josh Waites, a special investigator, told WSB-TV. “(With) penalties and interest, it’s up to over $1 million owed.”

Police tried, and failed, to apprehend Hankerson.

It’s unfortunate that his mother’s name is taking a hit due to her son’s improper dealings.

A spokesman for Knight released this statement to Fox News:

Gladys Knight lent her name to her son’s restaurants in the Atlanta area, similar to a celebrity endorsement. Ms. Knight was not involved in any way with the operation of the restaurants, and she is sure that her son and his business partners will rectify the situation. As always, her main concern is for her family’s well-being and she is making sure the family has the guidance they need to assess the situation and move forward.

Hopefully Gladys’ son can get his chickens in a row and clear up this messy situation.

