Tommie From LHHATL Admits She Is Crazy Sometimes, Says Joseline Got Good “Head Game” [VIDEO]

Tommie from LHHATL stopped through The Durtty Boyz Show earlier this week and confirmed a few things for us…1: she does realize she is crazy or “passionate” as she says, and that her biggest problem is handle her anger issues. 2: we think she just admitted that her and Joseline Hernandez had a romp session and the Puerto Rican Princess gave her some good dome!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ET & J-Nicks definitely gave her some tips to help her maneuver through her new found fame without all the drama! Hopefully she takes notice!