Tommie From LHHATL Admits She Is Crazy Sometimes, Says Joseline Got Good “Head Game” [VIDEO]

Tommie from LHHATL stopped through The Durtty Boyz Show earlier this week and confirmed a few things for us…1: she does realize she is crazy or “passionate” as she says, and that her biggest problem is handle her anger issues. 2: we think she just admitted that her and Joseline Hernandez had a romp session and the Puerto Rican Princess gave her some good dome!
ET & J-Nicks definitely gave her some tips to help her maneuver through her new found fame without all the drama! Hopefully she takes notice!
