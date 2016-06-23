Tommie From LHHATL Admits She Is Crazy Sometimes, Says Joseline Got Good “Head Game” [VIDEO]

Did Tommie Just Admit She Slept With Joseline?

kysdc Staff | 06.23.16
Tommie from LHHATL stopped through The Durtty Boyz Show earlier this week and confirmed a few things for us…1: she does realize she is crazy or “passionate” as she says, and that her biggest problem is handle her anger issues. 2: we think she just admitted that her and Joseline Hernandez had a romp session and the Puerto Rican Princess gave her some good dome!

ET & J-Nicks definitely gave her some tips to help her maneuver through her new found fame without all the drama! Hopefully she takes notice!

joseline , The Durtty Boyz Show , Tommie

