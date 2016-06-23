B.O.B Shares Why He Believes The Government Is Cloning Humans [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff | 06.23.16
Leave a comment

Rapper B.o.B. along with his homies ScottyATL and London Jae stopped thru while in town for their “STFU Tour” and we talked about his theory on clones why it’s so much damn traffic in Atlanta!!

