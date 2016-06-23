B.O.B Shares Why He Believes The Government Is Cloning Humans [VIDEO]

Rapper B.o.B. along with his homies ScottyATL and London Jae stopped thru while in town for their “STFU Tour” and we talked about his theory on clones why it’s so much damn traffic in Atlanta!!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Conspiracists Believe Gucci Mane And Other Celebs Are Clones [PHOTOS]

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: @TraciSteele Responds To @IamKevinGates: “I’ve Never Met Him Before, I Was Just Doing My Job” [WATCH]