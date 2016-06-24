Roland Martin: Marilyn Mosby Must Move Forward After Rulings

Another Baltimore city police officer has been found not guilty by a judge on all charges connected to the death of Freddie Gray.

Baltimore Officer Caesar Goodson, the driver of the police transport van Freddie Gray was riding in, faced the most serious charges of the six officers indicted. Those charges included second-degree depraved heart murder, manslaughter, assault, and reckless endangerment.

Officer William Porter’s case ended with a hung jury and Officer Edward Nero was acquitted on all four misdemeanor counts he faced last month.

Three other officers have yet to be tried for their alleged roles in the death of Gray, while Porter’s retrial is scheduled to take place sometime between now and October of this year.

With Goodson’s acquittal on all charges, the Baltimore Police Union is asking that the remaining charges be dropped against the officers. This request comes as several people, including the president of the Fraternal Order of Police (Lodge Number 3), has spoken out against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

During Friday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin addressed the calls for charges to be dropped in the case.

Martin informed viewers that some of the officers are suing Mosby for defamation and invasion of privacy. He said, “I know that the first [trial] ended in a mistrial, the second one not guilty, third one not guilty, and it may be very difficult to prosecute the remaining three, but I absolutely believe that Marilyn Mosby should move forward with these prosecutions.”

He added that if a judge finds the remaining officers who are awaiting trial not guilty, “They still need to be put on trial for what happened to Freddie Gray.”

“I would much rather prefer a judge render a not guilty verdict than to drop charges, because at some point cops have to fully go through the system and not get off in a partial way.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the latest verdict in the trial against the Baltimore officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray in the video clip above.

