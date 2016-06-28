Battle Of The Brights Between Solange Knowles And Garcelle Beauvais

A key to looking summertime fine is definitely going bold in brights!

Singer Solange Knowles is no stranger to bright colors, often sporting oranges, yellows, and greens when attending events or out for a night on the town.

Host and actress Garcelle Beauvais is of Haitian-American descent and is often spotted staying true to her Caribbean heritage while wearing bright and bold colors (even in the winter). She’s often seen in oranges and reds.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that these two bold and bright beauties were finally spotted wearing the same ensemble. Solange donned a Diane von Furstenberg dress to celebrate her 30th birthday (June 24). She posed for social media, wearing the beautiful dress with some gladiator sandals. Talk about a birthday beauty!

Garcelle, 49, gave the same dress an evening appeal and wore the ensemble to the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills on April 2. She paired the dress with a pair of nude single-strap sandals.

Beauties, who wore the flowing gown best? Solange, with a more laid-back look, or Garcelle, with evening Caribbean glam? Take our poll below.

