EXCLUSIVE: The Game Says His House Is Bigger Than Drake & Kanye’s & Talks Upcoming Album

The Game spit some game with J Que and J Mac talking about the history of Compton.

The West Coast Don reveals details about his upcoming mixtape album capturing his 1992 experiences through the L.A. riots, Rodney King, and more, all when he was 12. The Game also says he’s been working with Nas on storytelling elements and why he responds to world tragedies.

Watch the full interview below, especially the end where he shouts out his boo in Houston!

