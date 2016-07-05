‘The Real’ On Negative Press: ‘Knowing The Truth Is What Actually Gives Me Peace At Night’

The ladies of ‘The Real’ often made headlines for their engaging conversations, informative panels and girl talk sessions that felt like a group of besties gabbing at a slumber party.

That suddenly changed when it was revealed Tamar Braxton would not be returning to the show. Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housely, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai found themselves the subjects of negative press that dominated headlines for weeks after.

With season three approaching, Adrienne, Tamera, Loni and Jeannie are optimistic. The ladies hosted their first live show at Essence Fest in New Orleans, this weekend, where we caught up with foursome in the press room.

Adrienne, Tamera, Loni and Jeanie revealed how they deal with all the negative press, what they have planned for forthcoming episodes and how much they value their loyal fans.

“I think knowing the truth is what actually gives me peace at night,” Adrienne Bailon explained. “When people make up lies and stories you almost laugh at it. You’re like this is so ridiculous, this is so stupid and you go to sleep with peace.” She added.

Jeannie Mai brought it back to the fans and thanked them for being so loyal. “We love you guys, we see you,” Jeannie Mai said.

As for what’s coming up, Loni put it in the universe that Idris Elba, Drake and J. Lo swing by the set. We’ll just have to stay tuned for season three of “The Real” on FOX.

