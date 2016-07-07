Baltimore Officer Defends Alton Sterling, Philandro Castile Police Shootings [AUDIO]

The African American people are feeling the pain and are so emotional after the recent police killings of Alton Sterling and Philadro Castile. Cities across America are now trying to find answers as to why this keeps happening. We opened the phone lines to get Baltimore’s reaction and the first person who called in was a black Baltimore police officer who did make some valid points but seemed to be very defensive. Listen to the audio up top.

The news and reaction comes after updates on the Freddie Gray case, where the first officer’s trial ended in a hung jury and the past two resulted in acquittals.

