EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart & ‘Secret Life Of Pets’ Cast Talk Finding Their Inner Cats & Dogs

There’s one thing all pet owners want to know…What is my furry friend doing when I leave them home alone? Lucky for us, The Secret Life of Pets dives into the crazy life our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day.

Kevin Hart, Louis C.K., and Eric Stonestreet make their animated feature-film debuts in The Secret Life of Pets and their performances are nothing short of paw-esome.

We had the opportunity to catch up with Hart, Stonestreet, Bobby Moynihan, and Lake Bell to get the inside scoop on how they found their inner characters, what their pets think of Donald Trump’s run for presidency, and more.

Be warned, you’ll feel guilty leaving your adored pets home alone after watching this fun film. The Secret Life Of Pets is coming to a theater near you July 8th, 2016.