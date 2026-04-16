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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Kanye Lawsuit, Gucci Mane Case

Kanye West sued in a lawsuit over an alleged hotel incident, while Gucci Mane’s 1017 case faces new claims and Drake teases Iceman.

Published on April 16, 2026

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Kanye West is back in headlines after being sued in a lawsuit by a John Doe over an alleged incident at a Los Angeles hotel dating back two years. The man claims Ye punched him, causing him to fall and lose consciousness. The lawsuit includes allegations of battery and emotional distress, adding another layer to the artist’s ongoing controversies.

Over in another high-profile situation, Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records is being pulled into legal conversation. Attorney Brad Cohen is pushing back against allegations that paperwork tied to one of Gucci’s artists was related to a contract dispute. Cohen argues the documents in question were actually printed lyrics, not official paperwork, and is challenging the timeline of the case. He also questioned why it allegedly took months for authorities to act if evidence was clear.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s global presence continues to take hits, with his planned concert in France now postponed following backlash overseas.

On the music side, Drake has fans talking again after teasing that his long-awaited “Iceman” project is still on the way. While no official release date has been confirmed, the anticipation continues to build as fans wait to see if this time, it actually drops.

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