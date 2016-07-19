Ben Carson Explains Why He Supports Donald Trump After Being Disparaged By Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Russ Parr this morning spoke with Dr. Ben Carson about last nights speech given by Melania Trump. Carson feels that whether the speech was plagiarized or not they both rest on excellent principles. Parr could’t understand how Carson could back up someone that called him a “pathological liar,” is about division and hate. Carson believes he can support Donald Trump because at the end of the day it’s about our children, the future of this country and believes he has a great group of people working for him. Carson mentioned he doesn’t think Donald Trump will be able to save this country, but we the people need to take more responsibility. When Carson was asked about Black Lives Matter, he would like them to change there saying to “Black Lives Matter also..” Lastly Carson said, “I want people to stop demonizing each other because we are all in the same boat.”

