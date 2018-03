Welcome to the extraordinary league of Hip-Hop Fathers, Folarin! On Friday afternoon, TMZ reported that Wale’s steady girlfriend, Chloe Alexis, brought in the couple’s first child. A baby girl, Zyla Moon Oluwakemi. Congrats Wale!

I never cried and smiled at the same time until today . 🤘🏾🌙 — Wale (@Wale) July 22, 2016

Zyla Moon Oluwakemi (Folarin) — Wale (@Wale) July 23, 2016

