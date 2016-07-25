[Watch] Blushhh Music Want That Old School Feeling Back With Their New Single

Matthew Knowles knows a thing or two about girl groups. As the former manager of Destiny’s Child along with daughters Beyoncé & Solangé, Knowles has been around some of the greatest acts in the last 20 years of music. Now Knowles and his label Music World Entertainment are working with another girl trio by way of Houston and California, Blushhh Music. Sunnie, Tali, and Bunni Ray give you the feel of groups like Destiny’s Child, TLC and Blaque but they they have a sound of their own and it’s only a matter of time before they blow.

While in D.C., Knowles brought the ladies to our studios to perform a couple of their songs including their new single “Old School Back.” If you like what you hear above check out the single in iTunes.

