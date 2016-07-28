Melissa Harris-Perry: Black Women Representation In Democratic Party Is ‘Crucial, Important, & Insufficient’

While Hillary Clinton prepares to accept a historic nomination as the first women presidential candidate of a major party – a move that will shatter the proverbial glass ceiling – the diversity of the women at the helm of the Democratic National Convention cannot be ignored.
Women of color have not only graced the stage in primetime speaking slots during this week’s event, they are also running the show. From Democratic strategist Donna Brazile serving as interim chairman of the Democratic National Committee after the email flap that caused Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s resignation, to Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) serving as convention chairman, and Washington D.C. Rev. Leah Daughtry, who has twice served as CEO of the convention, it’s clear who has been entrusted to save the day.
For Clinton’s camp – who also brought out the mothers of slain Black men, women, and children who were killed during police encounters or by gun violence – that representation is intentional and critical to the Black voter bloc who largely determined the last two elections.
But while that representation may be refreshing for Black voters who feel skeptical about Clinton’s outreach, it’s not enough considering the historical context of America and the Democratic Party.
The visibility of Black women is “important, it’s crucial, it’s insufficient,” writer, commentator, and Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University, Melissa Harris-Perry, told NewsOne in this exclusive interview.
“When I think ‘what does Black representation mean,’ it means both that that’s not where we began, but that we are in a place that is better,” Harris-Perry said. “But at any moment, we may not be there anymore.”
The Party’s lack of inclusion in the past is not lost on Harris-Perry, who spoke to Daughtry earlier in the week in an emotional interview about Fannie Lou Hamer, the voting rights activist who served as vice-chair of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and who is largely credited for her role of breaking through a whitewashed wall when she represented the Party at the 1964 DNC. In 1972, Hamer was elected as a national party delegate.
The Sunday night before the convention starts, Daughtry “walks around the empty convention hall communing with the spirit of Hamer, who she sees as the person who really broke open the convention and broke open the Democratic Party,” Harris-Perry said.
“You have to keep invoking the spirit of Hamer, because the Democratic Party has to be reminded that it wasn’t always an inclusive party.”
In part, she said, that’s why First Lady Michelle Obama’s rousing speech on the first night of the convention was so important for America – for representation, but also for context.
“We are a great country, but we are one that had to grow into its greatness” she said. “When [Michelle Obama] says, ‘I wake in a house that was built by enslaved peoples,’ it’s a very Obama statement; it’s one that both reflects a recognition of how ugly a history we come from, but also how important the arc of that history is.”
“That where we began is not where we are now.”
You can watch the full interview in the video above.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
SEE ALSO:
He’s With Her: President Obama Endorses Hillary In Rousing DNC Speech
Cory Booker On Critics Of His DNC Speech: ‘That’s A Call We Need Now’
The 2016 DNC: All The Pictures You Need To See
62 photos Launch gallery
1. Democratic National Convention: Day Four
Source:Getty
1 of 62
2. Democratic National Convention: Day Four
Source:Getty
2 of 62
3. Democratic National Convention: Day Four
Source:Getty
3 of 62
4. Democratic National Convention: Day Four
Source:Getty
4 of 62
5. Democratic National Convention: Day Four
Source:Getty
5 of 62
6. Democratic National Convention: Day Four
Source:Getty
6 of 62
7. Democratic National Convention: Day Four
Source:Getty
7 of 62
8. Democratic National Convention: Day Four
Source:Getty
8 of 62
9. Democratic National Convention: Day Four
Source:Getty
9 of 62
10. Democratic National Convention: Day Four
Source:Getty
10 of 62
11. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
11 of 62
12. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
12 of 62
13. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
13 of 62
14. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
14 of 62
15. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
15 of 62
16. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
16 of 62
17. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
17 of 62
18. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
18 of 62
19. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
19 of 62
20. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
20 of 62
21. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
21 of 62
22. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
22 of 62
23. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
23 of 62
24. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
24 of 62
25. Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Source:Getty
25 of 62
26. Democratic National Convention: Day Two
Source:Getty
26 of 62
27. Democratic National Convention: Day Two
Source:Getty
27 of 62
28. Democratic National Convention: Day Two
Source:Getty
28 of 62
29. Democratic National Convention: Day Two
Source:Getty
29 of 62
30. Democratic National Convention: Day Two
Source:Getty
30 of 62
31. Democratic National Convention: Day Two
Source:Getty
31 of 62
32. Democratic National Convention: Day Two
Source:Getty
32 of 62
33. Democratic National Convention: Day Two
Source:Getty
33 of 62
34. Democratic National Convention: Day Two
Source:Getty
34 of 62
35. Democratic National Convention: Day Two
Source:Getty
35 of 62
36. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
36 of 62
37. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
37 of 62
38. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
38 of 62
39. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
39 of 62
40. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
40 of 62
41. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
41 of 62
42. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
42 of 62
43. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
43 of 62
44. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
44 of 62
45. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
45 of 62
46. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
46 of 62
47. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
47 of 62
48. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
48 of 62
49. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
49 of 62
50. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
50 of 62
51. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
51 of 62
52. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
52 of 62
53. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
53 of 62
54. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
54 of 62
55. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
55 of 62
56. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
56 of 62
57. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
57 of 62
58. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
58 of 62
59. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
59 of 62
60. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
60 of 62
61. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
61 of 62
62. Democratic National Convention: Day One
Source:Getty
62 of 62