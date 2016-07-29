MTV Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Shows From The ’90s

There’s nothing millennials love more than throwbacks to the ’90s.

So MTV is quenching the nostalgic thirst by bringing back some of their classic shows from that definitive era. The network plans to rebrand VH1 Classic as MTV Classic starting on August 1st.

According to a statement from the company, the new channel will focus on “an eclectic mix of fan-favorite MTV series and music programming drawn from across its rich history, with a special focus on the 1990s and early 2000s.” The August 1st launch date has major significance to MTV, marking the launch of the network 35 years ago (August 1st, 1981). Sean Atkins, President of MTV, said in a statement:

“From Beavis & Butt-head to Laguna Beach, MTV’s programming vault is a music and pop culture goldmine with universal resonance. MTV Classic gives audiences a modern and artful home for classic MTV programming and — alongside MTV, MTV2, MTV Live and mtvU — rounds out a diverse portfolio with music and youth culture at its core.”

Along with their classic animated series, the network also plans to air episodes of Total Request Live, MTV Unplugged, and binge-worthy shows like The Real World.

