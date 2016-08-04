TheSociaLIST: NeNe Leakes’ Face Has Folks Talking (Again), Chanel Iman Whines It Up In Barbados And More

It’s hard to keep track of everything happening on social media these days, so we do it for you.

#TheSociaLIST is a daily rundown of the fun stuff you may have missed on celebrities’ Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

On this episode we look at how Keshia Pulliam Knight‘s holding up amid her divorce from Ed Hartwell. We also check out NeNe Leakes new(est) change to her face, her new nose and enjoy supermodel Chanel Iman partying it up in Barbados as she gives us a taste of her freshest dance moves.

PHOTO: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: