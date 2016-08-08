Meals With Misha: Prosciutto Pesto Panini

Check out the step-by-step directions for this Prosciutto Pesto Panini below and peep the video up top for a visual. Don’t forget to follow Meals With Misha on Instagram. Sound off in the comments to let us know what you want to see on the next episode.

Ingredients:

Ciabatta Bread

Pesto

Prosciutto

Roasted Red Peppers

Mozzarella

Olive Oil

Directions:

Warm up your panini press.

While that’s warming up, it’s time to prep your sandwich.

Grab your slices of bread, on both pieces evenly spread the pesto. Then to one side layer the prosciutto, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella. Top with the other slice of bread.

Once heated up, spread the olive oil (or cooking spray) on the panini press and add your sandwich. Close and let cook until the cheese is melted and the bread is nice and crispy and has a golden brown color.

Remove from the panini press, slice, and enjoy!

Follow Vicky on Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter for all things food, selfies, and whatever other randomness that may occur.