Did you think Jay IDK will ever dissatisfy? Here’s the latest cut off his upcoming album, “Empty Bank” set to release August 26, 2016. See him live at the Trillectro concert coming to the DMV this month!

4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 [Exclusive Photos] 13 photos Launch gallery 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 [Exclusive Photos] 1. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 1 of 13 2. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 2 of 13 3. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 3 of 13 4. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 4 of 13 5. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 5 of 13 6. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 6 of 13 7. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 7 of 13 8. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 8 of 13 9. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 9 of 13 10. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 10 of 13 11. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 11 of 13 12. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 12 of 13 13. 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 Source:TheBobbyPen.com 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading [Listen] Jay IDK – I Picture (Empty Bank) 4th Annual Trillectro Festival 2015 [Exclusive Photos]