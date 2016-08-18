[Watch] Rae Sremmurd Talks Sremmlife 2, Groupies & More

Best Of 2016
Shorty Da Prince | 08.17.16
Leave a comment

Always full of life & energy, Rae Sremmurd one of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars. Swag Lee and Slim Jimmy talk about their sophomore album and why you need it in rotation. The duo introduces a new member of the click and explain the high’s and lows of “groupie life.”

Sremmlife 2 in stores go cop that.

Related: [Music Video] Set The Roof – Rae Sremmurd (Feat. Lil Jon)

Related: Rae Sremmurd Releases ‘SremmLife 2’ Bonus Songs (NEW MUSIC)

Rae Sremmurd Meet & Greet

Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet

17 photos Launch gallery

Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet

Continue reading [Watch] Rae Sremmurd Talks Sremmlife 2, Groupies & More

Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet

rae sremmurd

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos