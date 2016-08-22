‘It’s Like We’re Having To Pay For My Son Being Murdered,’ Kendrick Johnson’s Mom Says Of Order To Pay Legal Fees

During a special simulcast between TV One’s NewsOne Now and ‘The Tom Joyner Morning Show,’ Roland Martin spoke with the parents of Kendrick Johnson about a series of legal fees they are being ordered to pay as they continue to fight to obtain justice for their son.
In discussing the Lowndes County court’s decision the Johnson family must repay nearly $900,000 in attorney fees for those they sued in connection with Kendrick’s death, mother Jackie Johnson summed it up: “It’s another slap in the face…
“It’s like we’re having to pay for my son being murdered.”
The Johnsons plan to re-file a lawsuit they dropped several months ago and as a result of a judge’s ruling, are unsure if they will be responsible for the lawyer fees associated with those proceedings.
Mrs. Johnson told Martin despite being unsure of the financial ramifications, “We’re not going to be distracted by what they’re trying to do.
“We will not let them silence us about our son’s murder…There is nothing they can do to stop us from pursuing this case. We’re going to take this case all the way through, no matter how many distractions they throw at us, or whatever they try to throw at us.
“We’re going to keep pushing, we’re going to find out what happened to Kendrick Johnson – who killed him.”
