Ed Hartwell Makes A Suspicious Move Just After Filing For Divorce

The Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell saga continues to get messier.

Ed Hartwell added to the mix of paternity tests and divorce drama with a little suspicious real estate activity. According to reports, Ed Hartwell sold his home around the same time he filed for divorce from Keshia.

The former NFL star had his home on and off the market since 2012, before finally selling late last month. Ed originally bought the house for $1.268 million in 2005, but sold it for $690K.

No word on why, but the timing is impeccable, which leads many to assume that he’s preparing himself for a lot of legal expenses. Earlier this month, Keshia claimed in the divorce docs that Ed “has been plotting to harm and obstruct [her] pregnancy” by engaging in “certain underhanded and unusual conduct.”

