Amber Rose, Babyface & Ryan Lochte Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’

If you love to watch Amber Rose twerk dance as much as we do, you’ll be seeing a whole lot more of her moves in the coming weeks.

The TV personality will be a contestant on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars, along with controversial Olympian Ryan Lochte, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Laurie Hernandez, Maureen McCormick, Terra Jole, Marilu Henner, Vanilla Ice, Calvin Johnson, Jake T. Austin, James Hinchcliffe, Rick Perry, and Jana Kramer.

Amber is paired with hoofer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, while Lochte will be guided by Cheryl Burke, who hasn’t been on the show for a few seasons.

Muva confirmed she’ll be on the show on Instagram.

Fans are already plan to bombard DWTS’ telephone lines with votes.

You know when @DaRealAmberRose is on DWTS I am calling in to vote 500 times. 😍😍 — Morgan Payne (@Morgan_Payne15) August 30, 2016

OK, we’re definitely going to have to tune in for this one. Season 23 of the hit show kicks off Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

