NewsOne Now Previews New TV One Original Movie ‘Ringside’

The new original TV One movie, Ringside, features Tyler Lepley as Jaxon Holley, an undefeated boxer preparing for the fight of his life. In the midst of his boxing prep, he’s dealing with a gambling manager, a rhyme-stealing rapper brother, groupies, and so much more.

In Ringside, Lepley is joined on-screen by Julissa Bermudez (Carmen Santiago), Allen Maldonado (Spencer Timber Collier), and Jackie Long (Payton Waiters) – all of whom appeared on NewsOne Now with the film’s director Russ Parr to discuss the new movie.

Watch a preview of Ringside and members of the cast mix it up with Roland Martin in the video clip above.

Ringside premieres on TV One Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. ET, with an encore at 9 p.m. ET.

