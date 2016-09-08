Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton To Do Their First Interview As A Couple On ‘The Real’ Season 3

Summer vacation is over and the ladies of The Real (minus Tamar Braxton) are back. The highly anticipated season three of the popular show will return on Monday, September 12, and this season is full of surprises.

First thing’s first: Co-host Adrienne Bailon and her fiancé, Israel Haughton, will give their first sit-down interview as a couple. In case you missed it, the gospel musician popped the question a few weeks ago, and you guessed it, Adrienne said, “Yes.”

You. Me. Oui. A post shared by Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@adriennebailon) on Aug 12, 2016 at 6:29pm PDT

Loni Love, Tamera Mowry, Adrienne, and Jeannie Mai will also be giving away $500 a day, $10,000 a month, and one lucky viewer will drive away in a brand new 2017 Ford Fusion Sport. If that isn’t incentive to tune, we don’t know what is.

“We are excited to begin season three with the opportunity to give back to our fans!” said the co-hosts said in a press release. “And what’s better than giving away money and a brand new car to those who need it the most? We’re so grateful that we have the opportunity to keep our fans’ hope ‘real’ with these amazing giveaways!”

We caught up with The Real down at Essence Festival and they had a lot to say about dealing with negative press.

Check it out below:

