Oakland Police Scandal Underscores Importance Of Kaepernick’s Protest

This is why Colin Kaepernick is protesting.

At least a dozen Oakland, California, cops were terminated as a result of a sexual misconduct scandal that began in September 2015.

A 19-year-old Hispanic teen prostitute told authorities she had sex with approximately thirty law enforcement officials. Four of the cops allegedly had sex with the young woman before she turned eighteen.

After reviewing thousands of text messages and social media posts, authorities determined several of the officers gave the teen a heads up about police operations so she could avoid getting arrested.

As a result of the massive scandal, four officers will be fired and seven will be suspended.

On Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests, including Civil Rights Attorney John Burris, discussed the rampant corruption within the Oakland Police Department.

Burris told Martin, the scandal is a “mortal blow to the integrity of the department.”

He continued, “When you have officers conducting misconduct while on the job and engaging in criminal activity, it’s very difficult for the citizens in the community to have trust and faith in the department notwithstanding all the other issues.”

Burris also believes the cops reprimanded for their misconduct should be prosecuted for aiding and abetting the teen prostitute – not only for having sex with the minor, but for also using the police data processing system to help her commit crimes.

The attorney questioned if supervisors knew of the crimes being committed by Oakland cops. Burris told Martin, “You can’t have this kind of widespread misconduct and not have some supervisors know something about it.”

Roland Martin said the scandal in Oakland is an example of what San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick is protesting. Amazingly enough, after the news of the scandal broke, law enforcement officials have not come out to condemn the actions of the cops involved in this massive scandal.

Martin asked, “Where are all these police associations, the Fraternal Order of Police, issuing the statements of condemnation of these officers?

“Where is Sheriff David Clarke of Milwaukee, who is quick to go on Fox News and other places condemning Black folks and Black Lives Matter?”

Clarke has said nothing about these “rogue cops” in Oakland, he said.

Watch Roland Martin, John Burris, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the Oakland police sex scandal in the video clip above.

