Mac Miller & Ariana Grande “My Favorite Part” (NEW MUSIC)

On the heels of unveiling The Divine Feminine tracklisting, Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller drops a new song off the album titled “My Favorite Part.”

Mac joined his bae Ariana Grande on her “Into You (Remix)” a few weeks ago, and she returns the favor on his soulful new track.

“If you want to stay we’re taking it slow baby, cause you want me and I got enough on my mind/ I could make some time for something so divine,” sings Ari.

Awww, they’re so cute.

Mac’s The Divine Feminine LP features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Bilal, CeeLo Green, and Ty Dolla $ign. TDF hits store shelves on Friday, September 16.

