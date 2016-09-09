On the heels of unveiling The Divine Feminine tracklisting, Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller drops a new song off the album titled “My Favorite Part.”
Mac joined his bae Ariana Grande on her “Into You (Remix)” a few weeks ago, and she returns the favor on his soulful new track.
“If you want to stay we’re taking it slow baby, cause you want me and I got enough on my mind/ I could make some time for something so divine,” sings Ari.
Awww, they’re so cute.
Mac’s The Divine Feminine LP features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Bilal, CeeLo Green, and Ty Dolla $ign. TDF hits store shelves on Friday, September 16.
Big Sean & Ariana Grande's Cutest Moments As A Couple
Big Sean & Ariana Grande's Cutest Moments As A Couple
1. Their PDA was on fleek at Big Sean's "Dark Sky Paradise" listening party.1 of 4
2. Backstage at the Grammys...2 of 4
3. Big Sean admires his woman at "Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life."Source:Getty 3 of 4
4. Ariana Grande and Big Sean attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards.Source:Getty 4 of 4
Mac Miller & Ariana Grande “My Favorite Part” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com