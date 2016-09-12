Is Hillary Clinton’s Pneumonia Diagnosis Really A Big Deal?

While leaving a 9/11 memorial service on Sunday in New York, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton struggled to stand and stumbled before getting into her transportation.

Clinton had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday, but the public only learned about it Sunday after the episode. Shortly afterwards, the Clinton campaign canceled a two-day trip to California.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has pushed the idea that Clinton is not healthy enough to be president of the United States in recent weeks. Will Clinton’s health scare give Trump and conspiracy theorists more ammunition?

On Monday, Roland Martin and his NewsOneNow panel of guests discussed the impact Clinton’s health will have on the campaign going forward. Dr. Corey Hebert, CEO of Community Health TV, told everyone to calm down about the pneumonia diagnosis, because “this happens to a lot of people.”

“People that are hard charging, that are in stressful situations, not getting enough sleep” can come down with the illness. He added, “I don’t want everyone in the camp to start getting worked up and say, ‘Oh Lord, what we going to do?’ We don’t need to sound the alarm just quite yet.”

Dr. Hebert assumed Clinton contracted community acquired pneumonia, also known as walking pneumonia, which is caused by a “really weird microplasma.” He suggested Clinton should “get some rest, take some antibiotics, and chill.”

NewsOne Now panelist Spencer Overton, President of the Joint Center for Political & Economic Studies, told Martin he does not believe Clinton’s diagnosis is a major concern but explained, “The problem is that it plays into two of Donald Trump’s narratives.”

The first narrative deals with Trump’s claims about Clinton’s health and the second deals with truth, veracity, and credibility.

Michelle Bernard, President and CEO of the Bernard Center for Women, Politics and Public Policy, said Trump’s attacks on Clinton as it relates to her health will “hurt his campaign” and said, “This should not really be an issue.”

Eugene Craig, Vice Chairman of the Maryland Republican Party, said, “I don’t think Donald Trump should be criticizing her (Hillary Clinton).” He added Clinton has been more transparent than Trump has been throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.

Craig, who is neither a Trump nor Clinton supporter, chided the GOP presidential nominee for sleeping in his bed in Trump Tower “every single night,” while his opponent is on the campaign trail in the cities she visits.

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Clinton’s diagnosis of pneumonia in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump Wishes Hillary Clinton Well After Pneumonia Diagnosis

Also On 93.9 WKYS: