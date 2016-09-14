Rumor Has It: Stevie J Is Hooking Up With An R&B Princess

Stevie J may have had very public issues with his “wife” Joseline Hernandez over the past couple of years, but it looks as though that hasn’t stopped other ladies from getting aboard his bus.

Rumors have been swirling for months that record producer Stevie J and Faith Evans are dating, and their Instagram feeds are adding more fuel to the fire. The First Lady of Bad Boy posted a photo of her and “the bad guy” looking like more than just colleagues, using hashtags like #TiptoeingInTampa with @hitmansteviej_1 and #teamprolific.

Studio lovin’:

His caption for the photo below says it all:

I brag different! A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Jul 12, 2016 at 7:44am PDT

Have fun on tour! @therealfaithevans A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Aug 31, 2016 at 3:58pm PDT

As the old saying goes, a couple that works together, plays together.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty