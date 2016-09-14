Rumor Has It: Stevie J Is Hooking Up With An R&B Princess

Stevie J may have had very public issues with his “wife” Joseline Hernandez over the past couple of years, but it looks as though that hasn’t stopped other ladies from getting aboard his bus.
Rumors have been swirling for months that record producer Stevie J and Faith Evans are dating, and their Instagram feeds are adding more fuel to the fire. The First Lady of Bad Boy posted a photo of her and “the bad guy” looking like more than just colleagues, using hashtags like #TiptoeingInTampa with @hitmansteviej_1 and #teamprolific.
Studio lovin’:
His caption for the photo below says it all:
As the old saying goes, a couple that works together, plays together.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty
Stevie J's Funny Faces On "Love & Hip Hop: ATL" (PHOTOS)
8 photos Launch gallery
Stevie J's Funny Faces On "Love & Hip Hop: ATL" (PHOTOS)
1. 1. Stevie J looks at Joseline like she is crazy when she informs him of her unexpected pregnancy!1 of 8
2. 2. Stevie J uses this funny smirk to make one of his ladies laugh, as well as get himself out of trouble during the show.2 of 8
3. 3. Stevie J usually makes this funny face during conversation with both Mimi and Joseline, especially when being accused of insensitivity or infidelity.3 of 8
4. 4. While singing his way back into Mimi's heart, Stevie J makes an unusual face that scares viewers a little bit!4 of 8
5. 5. Stevie J attempts not to laugh as he tries to explain himself to Mimi during the taping of 'Love & Hip Hop: ATL.'5 of 8
6. 6. This is Stevie J's expression when friend Benzino tries to talk him into monogamy ... Stevie just can't fathom it!6 of 8
7. 7. Stevie J makes his funniest face of all and though it is hilarious, ironically it usually hints that Stevie means business!7 of 8
8. 8. Stevie J stares blankly at Mimi Faust even though he is beyond dead wrong!8 of 8
comments – add yours