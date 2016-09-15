Trump’s Cool Reception At Flint Black Church Underscores Uphill Election Day Battle

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump agreed to the Rev. Faith Green Timmons’ request to speak only about the water crisis and other challenges faced by the Black community during a visit at her church in Flint, Michigan. But he couldn’t keep his bargain.

USA Today reports that the pastor interrupted Trump’s speech on Wednesday when he veered into politics and began bashing rival Hillary Clinton, as protesters hurled questions that he ignored.

Timmons, the pastor of Bethel United Methodist Church, had concerns about where Trump’s stump speech was headed. She told the Detroit Free Press that she has heard him say “degrading” things about African-Americans and Hispanics.

“I thought he wanted to see that we gave out food and water, and when his statement went beyond what he originally said, I asked him to stick to what he was originally going to say,” the minister stated to The Free Press.

During the event, held in the Black church’s fellowship hall, Erik Shelley, with the Michigan People’s Campaign, was asked to leave after he threw questions at the candidate about alleged housing discrimination against Blacks. In 1973, the Justice Department sued Trump Management, in which Trump’s father served as chairman and Trump was its president. The company settled the case but admitted no wrongdoing.

One Trump critic at the event told The Free Press that the candidate’s appearance at a Black church was simply a photo-op. Another person pointed to Trump’s multiple corporate bankruptcies and questioned the wisdom of casting a ballot for him.

However, a couple of Black people at the event expressed support. Brittany Ross, 21, told The Free Press that she planned to vote for the GOP candidate.

“I love that he truly is an anti-establishment politician. I truly believe that Trump is the best way to get away from what we’ve had with the last few presidencies,” she said.

When Trump departed, about 100 people gathered outside the church to boo him, as his motorcade drove away.

