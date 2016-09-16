Lauren London Lowkey Gave Birth Last Week And Shares First Photo Of Her Baby

Lauren London kept the status of her latest pregnancy low-key for the most part. It wasn’t until her ATL co-star T.I. spilled the beans during a radio interview in May that we even knew she was pregnant with Nipsey Hussle‘s baby.

Well, New New and her baby sent social media into a frenzy on Friday when she shared a quick glimpse of her newborn son.

Don’t expect to see much more of the trending baby boy anytime soon. Lauren gave birth to her first son, Cameron Carter, in 2009 and has done a great job keeping him off the public’s radar, despite the fact he is the son of Lil Wayne.

As she’s proven time and again, Lauren is a pro at keeping people out of her personal business. Remember this moment on the BET Awards red carpet?

