National
Home

Lauren London Lowkey Gave Birth Last Week And Shares First Photo Of Her Baby

The actress and Nipsey Hussle welcomed a boy.

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Lauren London at the 2012 BET Awards

Lauren London kept the status of her latest pregnancy low-key for the most part. It wasn’t until her ATL co-star T.I. spilled the beans during a radio interview in May that we even knew she was pregnant with Nipsey Hussle‘s baby.

Well, New New and her baby sent social media into a frenzy on Friday when she shared a quick glimpse of her newborn son.

Don’t expect to see much more of the trending baby boy anytime soon. Lauren gave birth to her first son, Cameron Carter, in 2009 and has done a great job keeping him off the public’s radar, despite the fact he is the son of Lil Wayne.

As she’s proven time and again, Lauren is a pro at keeping people out of her personal business. Remember this moment on the BET Awards red carpet?

VIDEO SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London after car accident

7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

6 photos Launch gallery

7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

Continue reading 7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

Babies , Lauren London , Lil Wayne , Nipsey Hussle , T.I

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now