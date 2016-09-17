SCOTUS Decision Allows GOP Voter Suppression Tactics

The reduction in early voting orchestrated by Republican lawmakers mainly affects African-Americans and other minorities who tend to use that option more than White voters to cast their ballots.

Ohio State Senator Alicia Reece, who has been pushing back against GOP voter suppression tactics in her state, said, “This is why who is on the Supreme Court is so important.

“When we take these things to the courts, we have to make sure that we’re going to have listening ears.”

Amazingly, Ohio’s “golden week” was instituted via bipartisanship. Reece explained on NewsOne Now that prior to the 2008 election and after the “Bush debacle,” the Republican-led General Assembly worked with Democrats to make the polls more accessible to voters.

As a result, voters were allowed to register and vote within the same week and the board of elections created “Souls to the Polls” by way of their faith-based initiative.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last. According to State Senator Reece, after the election of President Barack Obama, they said, “Wait a minute, these things are terrible.”

Reece told viewers, “These same Republicans that said ‘Let’s create these things together,’ are the same people that are saying ‘Let’s take them away.’”