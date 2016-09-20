National
Kylie Jenner Follows In Sister Kim’s Footsteps With Nearly Nude Selfie

She's certainly all grown up.

kysdc Staff
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Two can play that game.

Kim Kardashian has been prancing around town in tons of barely there outfits and now little sister Kylie Jenner wants to get on her level. Giving fans an unadulterated look at those newfound curves, the lip kit queen and Kylie Cosmetics CEO hit Snapchat with her goods on full display and bound by lacy black lingerie.

Kyshadows on my eyes & Brown Sugar on my lips @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie posed in front of a full-length mirror during a photo shoot, and even zoomed in a little for those who couldn’t see her thigh brow clearly enough. On Instagram, the new blondie covered up in a brown leather jacket, sporting her own makeup line for some quick – but perfect – dressing room selfies.

Whether you love her or hate her, you’ve got to admit this girl’s got it going on.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

22 Photos Of Kylie Jenner's Ever-Evolving Hair

