LongLiveLo: Watch Shawty Lo’s Last Performance In Atlanta + Daughters Share Memories

Watch (above) Shawty Lo’s last performance in Atlanta at his manager Johnnie Cabbell’s party before his untimely and tragic death…courtesy of KingSize Multimedia Group exclusively for Hot 107.9.
1. Damn!!! I just woke up to some Bullshit News...RIP to a true Westside Atlanta Legend!!!!! You truly represented Bankhead to the fullest!!! My Heart goes out to his family,and his children as well. Even through our toughest times I must admit I was impressed,& kinda proud of how well you rep'd our hood,and how much you cared for it. It was a real relief to have someone else helping to lift Bankhead up & hold it there. Can't say enough about how much you meant to the city. Glad we matured beyond our trivial personal differences in time enough to have a laugh about it as neighbors. For those of us who were around & "in the mix" in the mid-late 90's,we know the "Legend of Lo" started waaaay before Music. We salute U G!!!! Rest easy,You'll truly be missed. #RIPShawtyLo #TrueAtlantaLegendSource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Man..... Gone to soon. Prayers going up to #Shawtylo & his family he leaves behind 11 children #rip 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #atlanta #bankhead #bowenhomesSource:Instagram 2 of 8
3. Damn it man #RipShawtyLoSource:Instagram 3 of 8
4. This picture explains it all.... I've know this man for years and it's always been love... just a good dude in my eyes period.... RIP to an Atlanta legend🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #ripshawtylo My heart and 🙏🏽 go out to your family and your children.... 😢😢😢 Sleep well My Friend🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #LONGLIVELOSource:Instagram 4 of 8
5. Mood Via @richthekid #ripshawtyloSource:Instagram 5 of 8
6. Lift his family and kids up in your prayers. It's time we fill each other up with love. He is definitely gone to soon. RIP #shawtyloSource:Instagram 6 of 8
7. 🙏🏽 #Carlos #LongLiveLo #SoManyMemories 🙏🏽Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8. Waking up to the news that this guy had passed really hurt. #Shawtylo was just a good person. He had a big heart and showed me love from day one. You will be missed bro. #RIP #longliveloSource:Instagram 8 of 8
