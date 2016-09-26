Mike Pence Denial Of Institutional Bias Reveals GOP Hurdles

The issue of deadly police violence against unarmed African-Americans and the tensions between law enforcement and Blacks are topics that should be addressed during Monday night’s presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

But Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence may have already made it clear where Trump’s ticket stands on these issues, as well as the presence of systematic racism in America.

While speaking with a church group in Colorado late last week, Pence said the following:

“Donald Trump and I believe there’s been far too much of this talk of institutional bias or racism within law enforcement, that police officers are human beings and in difficult, life-threatening situations. Mistakes are made and people have to be held to account, but we both believe it’s important that we have a president who, as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States stands behind the men and women of law enforcement.”

Roland Martin fervently rebuked Pence’s comments about “this talk.” The host of NewsOne Now mentioned high-profile police killings of African-Americans, including the murders of Rekia Boyd and John Crawford, where cops unjustly used excessive force and “got off.”

Martin continued: “You’ve got racist text messages back and forth in the San Francisco Police Department, racist text messages in a Florida police department, clansmen on the police force and a neo-nazi salute in Louisiana — you have consent decree in Cleveland, you had a report showing massive problems in the Philadelphia Police Department.”

The host of NewsOne Now also mentioned how New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu had to ask the DOJ to investigate the New Orleans Police Department when he took office.

“This dismissive attitude by Mike Pence shows exactly how they feel and what a Department of Justice will be like if Trump wins,” said Martin.

After a spirited debate between NewsOne Now panelists, Michelle Bernard, president and CEO of the Bernard Center for Women, Politics and Public Policy said, “This is the most important election of our lifetime and Pence just showed us why.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence’s comments in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Richard Sherman On Protests & Police Brutality: ‘People Are Still Missing The Point’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: