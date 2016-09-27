EXCLUSIVE: Mario Talks Comeback, New Project ‘Paradise Cove,’ & Reuniting With Gucci Mane

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from R&B crooner
, but he’s back with new music and a new sound. Mario
In 2013, Mario teamed up with
Rick Ross on “Forever” and released a few other singles, but not much came from his return. Taking a break to regroup and refocus, the 29-year-old Baltimore native made a conspicuous return with a club cut titled “I Need More” this past May.
Global Grind invited Mario to hang out at New York City’s Central Park to discuss his comeback after a three-year hiatus, his forthcoming new project
Paradise Cove, writing a book, and the state of R&B music.
Mario also took a trip down memory lane and toyed with the idea of
reuniting with Gucci Mane.
“I Need More” is the first single off Mario’s forthcoming
Paradise Cove LP. To purchase “I Need More,” click here.
Check out our exclusive interview with Mario up top.
