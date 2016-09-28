Luvvie Ajayi Talks Debut Book & Dismisses ‘Microwave Fame’

With over 500,000 readers a month on her blog, AwesomelyLuvvie.com, it’s no surprise that Luvvie Ajayi’s recently released debut book, I’m Judging You: The Do Better Manuel, is already a New York Times best-seller.

The release is a collection of comical essays that share “side-eye” lessons on life, culture, and social media.

Award-winning director/producer Shonda Rhimes praised the work:

I’m Judging You as a “truth-riot of a book” that “gives us everything from hilarious lectures on bad behavior all around us to razor-sharp essays on media and culture… Luvvie brilliantly puts the world on notice that she is not here for your foolishness or mine.”

Ajayi joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to talk about her new book, which, she said, “is about life, culture, social media, and fame and why we’re all ridiculous and why I’m judging us and I’m judging myself.”

Ajayi covers all things in I’m Judging You, including terrible friends, racism, how social media creates “microwave fame” where “everybody wants to be famous now for nothing … for doing nothing.” She added, “They just want to be famous for taking a picture.”

According to Ajayi, most of these individuals are not models. Both she and Martin agreed a perfect example of a group of people benefiting from sustained “microwave fame” are the Kardashians.

Ajayi blames the social media stars for sparking the wave of people who aspire to be internet famous. The opinionated social commentator said the Kardashians “really became famous for having no real gift besides just staying in the media in spite of anything.”

She also called the group a “bunch of manufactured people.”

Ajayi of course had judgment for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the wake of his now infamous debate performance on Monday night, calling the politician “a three-year-old who needs to take a nap – when you’re like ‘go to sleep’ and he’s like, ‘noooooo, I’m not sleepy.’

“He’s that dude, except on a massive stage and it’s embarrassing,” said Ajayi.

Watch Roland Martin, Luvvie Ajayi, and NewsOne Now talk I’m Judging You in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Ava DuVernay Talks ‘Queen Sugar’ & Why She Only Works With Women Directors

Also On 93.9 WKYS: