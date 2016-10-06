SMH: Read The Meanest Tweets About Kim Kardashian’s Robbery

By this point the Kim Kardashian robbery incident is old news, but while the tabloids consider to cover every inch of this story, it is easy to forget that there is an actual human being — a woman with two young children — who had to live through a terrifying and traumatizing incident.

Still, some on Twitter have proven just how far they are willing to go to express their hatred for the reality star by showing a startling lack of empathy.

Here are some of the worst tweets aimed at Kim about the incident:

Second-best comment in response to the article: "Kim Kardashian could be dead today" (quoting Piers) – "You say that like it's a bad thing." — Laura Haase (@lauralynn1955) October 3, 2016

@KimKardashian Glad you were robbed. You deserved it and hopefully it'll happen again in the future. 😂😂 What a slutty cunt. — Daniel Malice (@daniel_malice) October 3, 2016

@KimKardashian only if you gave 10 million to a good cause instead of feeding your materialistic habits maybe it wouldn't have happened. — anotherone (@uglyfuckfacw) October 3, 2016

@SkyNews @KimKardashian should have gone the whole hog and finished her off aswell. Can't wait for Kanye too make this about him 🙈 — AJ Morley (@AlexMorley1) October 3, 2016

Kim Kardashian robbed at gunpoint in Paris… Finally some good news on a Monday. — Steve Allen (@Steve_Allen92) October 3, 2016

So Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in Paris. Now do you see why she should divorce Kanye??? — City chic! 🍿 (@MusicMelbMary) October 3, 2016

Well done to the robbers of #KimKardashian

Anybody that walks around with 11 million dollars in jewellery

Deserves all that comes their way — Anthony Clarke (@ThisWasEngland) October 3, 2016

Kim Kardashian got robbed at gunpoint, Clowns runnin da streets and Ric flare smashed Halle berry, what a wonderful Monday. — Who's mans is this? (@Jaylive212) October 3, 2016

Dear @KimKardashian, this awful robbery was your wake up call.

I suggest you heed it.

Kind regards Piers https://t.co/rVemKnUqbj pic.twitter.com/y4uombAhS0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 5, 2016

Heartless..

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO: Getty

