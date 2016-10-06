SMH: Read The Meanest Tweets About Kim Kardashian’s Robbery

By this point the Kim Kardashian robbery incident is old news, but while the tabloids consider to cover every inch of this story, it is easy to forget that there is an actual human being — a woman with two young children — who had to live through a terrifying and traumatizing incident.
Still, some on Twitter have proven just how far they are willing to go to express their hatred for the reality star by showing a startling lack of empathy.
Here are some of the worst tweets aimed at Kim about the incident:
Heartless..
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO: Getty
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours