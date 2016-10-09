Clinton Versus Trump: Expect Fireworks At Second Presidential Debate

A defiant Donald Trump is expected to take the stage Sunday at the second debate against Hillary Clinton in St. Louis, Missouri, on the heels of one of the worst public relations debacles to confront a presidential candidate in the nation’s history.

The town hall debate forum will take place at 9 P.M. EST at Washington University and will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Martha Raddatz.

The Trump campaign has been operating in crisis mode since Friday when the Republican presidential candidate can be heard making lewd comments about women in a 2005 video.

So many self-righteous hypocrites. Watch their poll numbers – and elections – go down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2016

