Watch: Sebastian Kole Is The Artist You Need On Your Playlist, Right Now

We have an exclusive clip of the soul/R&B singer performing life.

kysdc Staff | 10.11.16
You’ve heard singers like Jennifer Lopez and Alessia Cara sing the words of Sebastian Kole for the past few years, but the 27-year-old Birmingham, Alabama native is finally letting his own voice shine through.

Kole released his first full-length album, called Soup, on Friday, introducing his particular brand of gospel, soul, and R&B to the world. Kole was kind enough to share some exclusive footage of his performance at Radio City Music Hall last week (he joined Alessia Cara during her Know-It-All tour), and it should give you all the incentive you need to download this rising star’s new album right now. (Seriously. It’s the perfect thing for your commute home from work).

Watch Sebastian Kole perform “Remember Home” above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Matthew Simmons/Getty

