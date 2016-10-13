Exclusive: Kevin Hart Weighs In On Meek Mill & Beanie Sigel’s Beef At ‘What Now?’ Premiere

Kevin Hart is geared up for the release of his third stand-up comedy special to hit the big screen, titled Kevin Hart: What Now?.

Kevin used his own money to pay for the tour and movie, and partnered with Universal to distribute and release it. Now, that’s a boss move. Mouse Jones caught up with the funny man on the red carpet during the New York premiere on Wednesday, and got to know a little bit more about Kevin’s new comedy special.

We also heard Kev’s thoughts on the rap beef between Beanie Sigel and Meek Mill. He said he’s not about negativity, but wants them to settle things because they are so important to the city of Philadelphia.

Kevin Hart: What Now? is in theaters everywhere today.