Meek Mill’s Response To Safaree’s Tweet About Nicki Minaj Is Peak Petty

He couldn't help himself.

Safaree left himself wide open for this one.
The Love & Hip Hop star seemed to be in a nostalgic mood last night and tweeted something about wanting to holler at an ex:

It’s pretty clear he was talking about Nicki Minaj, especially since Nicki was performing at the TIDAL X show at the time. Of course, Nicki didn’t acknowledge the flirty tweet, but her man Meek Mill sure did:

Lordt.
That apparently sent Safaree straight into his feelings, and he followed up another tweet defending himself against the petty:

Welp. At least Meek is finally picking on someone his own size.
Meek Mill’s Response To Safaree’s Tweet About Nicki Minaj Is Peak Petty was originally published on globalgrind.com

