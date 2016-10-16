Meek Mill’s Response To Safaree’s Tweet About Nicki Minaj Is Peak Petty

Safaree left himself wide open for this one.

The Love & Hip Hop star seemed to be in a nostalgic mood last night and tweeted something about wanting to holler at an ex:

you ever see a pic of some1 you use to deal with and wanna send that "wyd bighead" text 😂😂😂😂😂 i hate yall #stuntgang — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) October 16, 2016

hey big head 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) October 16, 2016

It’s pretty clear he was talking about Nicki Minaj, especially since Nicki was performing at the TIDAL X show at the time. Of course, Nicki didn’t acknowledge the flirty tweet, but her man Meek Mill sure did:

Lordt.

That apparently sent Safaree straight into his feelings, and he followed up another tweet defending himself against the petty:

i was jus kidding, but its funny to see how much control i have over ppl i dont kmow.. i do this for yall! thx 4 the love #stuntgang — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) October 16, 2016

Welp. At least Meek is finally picking on someone his own size. SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO: Getty

