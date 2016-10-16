Safaree left himself wide open for this one.
The Love & Hip Hop star seemed to be in a nostalgic mood last night and tweeted something about wanting to holler at an ex:
It’s pretty clear he was talking about Nicki Minaj, especially since Nicki was performing at the TIDAL X show at the time. Of course, Nicki didn’t acknowledge the flirty tweet, but her man Meek Mill sure did:
Lordt.
That apparently sent Safaree straight into his feelings, and he followed up another tweet defending himself against the petty:
Welp. At least Meek is finally picking on someone his own size.
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO: Getty
Meek Mill’s Response To Safaree’s Tweet About Nicki Minaj Is Peak Petty was originally published on globalgrind.com
comments – add yours